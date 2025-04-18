JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVALGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 284,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 95,480 shares.The stock last traded at $38.05 and had previously closed at $38.57.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

