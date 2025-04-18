Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 951. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

