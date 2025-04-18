Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 951. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.
About Orica
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orica
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.