McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up 1.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $46.73 and a one year high of $68.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.52%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.