Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 1,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

