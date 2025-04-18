iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 1.57% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYF stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

