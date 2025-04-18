Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $31.64 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $31,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $61.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

