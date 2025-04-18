Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840.28. The trade was a 99.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBC

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.