GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $18,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $189.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $222.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.79. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.