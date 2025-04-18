GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $78,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Charter Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $13,085,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 585,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

NYSE:ET opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

