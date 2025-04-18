1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $2.94 Million in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MaxLinear by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 966,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 659,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 44.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 288,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 224,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 198,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

MaxLinear Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $864.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

