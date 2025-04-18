1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services makes up about 1.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,741,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STC opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $58.46 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on STC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

