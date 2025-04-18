Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.95 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 895.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

