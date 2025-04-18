Altium Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Altium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Better Choice worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice Price Performance

Shares of BTTR stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Better Choice Company Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Better Choice Announces Dividend

Better Choice Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.