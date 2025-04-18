Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 11,700 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,691,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,495,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,135,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after buying an additional 314,799 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,745,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,274,000 after acquiring an additional 307,313 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

