EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.32 and traded as high as C$4.50. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 6,702 shares traded.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.63 million, a P/E ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 0.87.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EcoSynthetix
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.