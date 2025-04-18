EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.32 and traded as high as C$4.50. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 6,702 shares traded.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.63 million, a P/E ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 0.87.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

