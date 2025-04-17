LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 315,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 485,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
LiveOne Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.12.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 million. Analysts predict that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
