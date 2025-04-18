Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.84 ($20.27) and last traded at €17.88 ($20.32). 10,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.90 ($20.34).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.15.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

