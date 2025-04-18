XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Short Interest Up 54.8% in March

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2025

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XWELL Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of XWEL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160. XWELL has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.11.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 88.27%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

About XWELL

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.