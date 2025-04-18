XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Short Interest Up 54.8% in March

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XWELL Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of XWEL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160. XWELL has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.11.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 88.27%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

