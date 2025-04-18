Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,456,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,741,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

