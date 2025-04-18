Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 18th (CLH, CMS, CZWI, FFWM, GCBC, GFI, IBKR, MUSA, NATH, OXSQ)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 18th:
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.