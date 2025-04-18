Alexis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 473 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,579,000 after buying an additional 432,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.8 %

LMT opened at $463.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.93.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

