Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
