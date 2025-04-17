Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

