Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

Harleysville Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS HARL opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 20.43%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

