VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after buying an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 134,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $81.61 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

