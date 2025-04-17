Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 64,421 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Fluor worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 2,667.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 211,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 204,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

