Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 252,477 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 206.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,477 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 170.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.