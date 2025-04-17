US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1639 dividend. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.