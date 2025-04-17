US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1639 dividend. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

