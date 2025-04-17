Salzhauer Michael Sells 8,890 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Salzhauer Michael lowered its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.10% of United Security Bancshares worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.37. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

