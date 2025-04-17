Truist Financial Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $52.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRKS. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

