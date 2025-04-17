Truist Financial Cuts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $85.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICFI. D. Boral Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $82.79 on Monday. ICF International has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,256,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ICF International by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in ICF International by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 72,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

