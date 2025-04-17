Reviewing Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $85.22 million 4.03 $14.56 million ($0.29) -32.69 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $661.39 million 6.73 $62.69 million $0.50 71.08

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 2 1 0 2.33 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 3 0 2.50

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.50%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 15.59% 1.89% 0.99% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.48% 2.40% 1.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Gladstone Land pays out -193.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 246.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land’s farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company’s fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

