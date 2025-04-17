Truist Financial Boosts Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $44.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 168,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 160,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 160,257 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

