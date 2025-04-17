Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,700 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 3,677,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANCTF shares. Veritas raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $61.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

