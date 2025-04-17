Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 85,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,885,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QEFA opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.74. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $81.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

