Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,524 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $53.30 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

