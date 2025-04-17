Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

