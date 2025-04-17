Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 44.0% in March

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Taoping Trading Down 10.3 %
NASDAQ TAOP opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Taoping has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.19.
Taoping Company Profile
