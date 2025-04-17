Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 44.0% in March

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taoping Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ TAOP opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Taoping has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

