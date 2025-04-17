Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252,931 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lantheus worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.61. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

