Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$143.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stantec from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.50.

STN stock traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$121.14. 50,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$103.48 and a 12-month high of C$129.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

