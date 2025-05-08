Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, Internet, phone and TV products and services under the Türk Telekom brand. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail Internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

