Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 5th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, and Onsemi are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicles and related components. They include automakers, parts suppliers, tire manufacturers, dealerships, and emerging electric-vehicle firms. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the global automotive industry’s production cycles, technological innovation, and consumer demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,956,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,670,701. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $889.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.91.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,648,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,484,438. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.08. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,675,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,830,376. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,013.39. 720,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,246. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $746.48 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $961.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $959.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.52. 11,571,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08.

