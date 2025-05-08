Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 55,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 62,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

