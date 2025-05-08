Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 55,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 62,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
