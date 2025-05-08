Northern Trust Corp Has $53.79 Million Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.54% of COPT Defense Properties worth $53,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,795,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,425,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 709,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after buying an additional 215,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDP stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.60%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

