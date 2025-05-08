BHP Group (LON:BHP) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,843 ($24.50) and last traded at GBX 1,828 ($24.30). 768,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,563,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,822 ($24.22).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.26) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,716 ($36.11).
BHP Group Stock Performance
About BHP Group
We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.
A resources mix for today and for the future.
Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.
