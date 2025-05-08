Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 19,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 28,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

