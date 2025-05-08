Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 8,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 13,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.