Growth Stocks To Follow Today – May 5th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Apollo Global Management, and Welltower are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at above-average rates compared with the overall market. These firms typically reinvest profits back into expansion rather than paying high dividends, leading investors to accept higher price-to-earnings ratios in anticipation of future gains. As a result, growth stocks can be more volatile but offer the potential for outsized capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,929,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $311.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $135.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower has a twelve month low of $95.86 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20.

