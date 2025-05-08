BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.25 and last traded at $84.25. Approximately 4,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BOC Hong Kong from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

