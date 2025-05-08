Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

