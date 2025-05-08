China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04. 153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

China Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

